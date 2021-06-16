$296.75 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce sales of $296.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the lowest is $288.10 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $284.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 184.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 67,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WBS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.43. 533,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.