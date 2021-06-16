$296.75 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce sales of $296.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the lowest is $288.10 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $284.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 184.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 67,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.43. 533,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

