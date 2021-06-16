355,811 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 355,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,034,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

Several research firms have commented on SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

