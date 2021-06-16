$36.10 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post sales of $36.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $36.99 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $44.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $148.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $151.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $149.09 million, with estimates ranging from $148.28 million to $149.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRTX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 863,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 97,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

