360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $42.25, but opened at $43.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 23,989 shares traded.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

