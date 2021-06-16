37,804 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 1,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 28,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,683.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE UPS traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $200.99. 27,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.78 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
