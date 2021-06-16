37,804 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 1,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 28,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,683.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $200.99. 27,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,836. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.78 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

