39,961 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 35.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Enbridge by 37.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.