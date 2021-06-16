50,654 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last three months. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Sotera Health stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

