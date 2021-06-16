$534.70 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post $534.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $526.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.80 million. Acushnet posted sales of $300.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of GOLF opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

