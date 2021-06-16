$60.50 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post sales of $60.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.90 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $235.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $240.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $228.93 million, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $238.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of HFWA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,212. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 136,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

