6,221 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000.

PHDG opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.