$79.45 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post sales of $79.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.44 million to $80.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $64.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $351.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $356.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $379.43 million, with estimates ranging from $368.90 million to $393.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $2,652,232.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,891,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $551,271.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,860.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,376. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 318,882 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.35 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

