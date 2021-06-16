7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 21st (OTCMKTS:VIIAU)

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:VIIAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 21st. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of VIIAU stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 80.0% in the first quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 239,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $254,000.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

