8,187 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.11. 91,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

