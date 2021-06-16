875 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,653. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

