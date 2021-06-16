$9.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $9.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.41 billion and the lowest is $8.88 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $37.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $38.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.80 billion to $39.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.50. 2,022,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,549. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 204.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Chubb by 30.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

