946 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 691,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000.

GSIE opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.