9,661 Shares in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 281,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 174,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.37. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

