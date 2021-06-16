A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 534 ($6.98). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 526 ($6.87), with a volume of 257,440 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAG. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £589.27 million and a PE ratio of 30.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 522.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($51,737.65). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,980.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

