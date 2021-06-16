AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Down 34.7% in May

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SKFRY stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. 10,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,309. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.46.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

