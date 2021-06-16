AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.92

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 34841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

A number of research firms have commented on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,798,420 shares of company stock worth $335,410,033.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,047,000. SB Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,189,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

