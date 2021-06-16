Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 106,915 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 106,915 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

