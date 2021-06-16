Actinium (ACM) Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Actinium has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $15,247.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000724 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,008,350 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.