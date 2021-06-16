ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -6.23.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 502,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 368,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

