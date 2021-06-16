Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

