Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $852,020,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $873.01 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $833.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

