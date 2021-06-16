Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 158,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,658,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IGM stock opened at $390.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.13. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $267.44 and a fifty-two week high of $392.89.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.