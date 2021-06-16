Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $225.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $140.25 and a one year high of $228.87.

