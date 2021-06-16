Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

