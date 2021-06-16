Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $384.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.10. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

