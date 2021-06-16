Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $276.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.93 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

