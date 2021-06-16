Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

