AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 98.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MITT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,519. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $218.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 243.26% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

MITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 200.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

