Aggregator Lp Scooby Sells 3,300,000 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aggregator Lp Scooby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,532,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

