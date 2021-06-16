Aggregator Lp Scooby Sells 3,300,000 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Aggregator Lp Scooby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00.
NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,304,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,532,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WOOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
