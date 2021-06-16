Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.090-4.140 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.59. 1,661,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,094. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $145.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,803 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

