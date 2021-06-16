Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $63.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

AGYS traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.11. 152,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,185. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.50. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Agilysys by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

