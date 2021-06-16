AirBoss of America’s (BOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOS. CIBC increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$35.85 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The firm has a market cap of C$967.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Matthews purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.00 per share, with a total value of C$152,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,988,876. Also, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,290 shares of company stock worth $476,480.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.