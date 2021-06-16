Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629. Aker Solutions ASA has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

