Alan Collins Acquires 52 Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock

JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) insider Alan Collins bought 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £334.36 ($436.84).

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 641 ($8.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 639.10. The company has a current ratio of 68.19, a quick ratio of 68.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 468.92 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 657 ($8.58).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

