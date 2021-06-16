Alan Douglas Brimacombe Buys 65,500 Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Stock

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,617,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,535,740.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 9,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,845.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 50,500 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$8,837.50.
  • On Friday, May 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 10,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,800.00.

CVE:PLY opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. Playfair Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.44 million and a P/E ratio of -86.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

