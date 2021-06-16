Alan Douglas Brimacombe Buys 65,500 Shares of Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) Stock

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,617,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,535,740.

On Thursday, May 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 9,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 50,500 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$8,837.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 10,000 shares of Playfair Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,800.00.

CVE:PLY opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. Playfair Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.44 million and a P/E ratio of -86.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

