Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,390. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.