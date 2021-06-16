Aleph.im (ALEPH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $332,950.00

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $332,950.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.85 or 0.00757518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00082843 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.05 or 0.07690126 BTC.

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,771,364 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

