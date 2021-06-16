Alexandria Real Estate Equities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,083 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,781% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,684,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after buying an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 102,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

