Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Alico has increased its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $269.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08. Alico has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

