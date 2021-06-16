ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALE. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE:ALE traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.81. 4,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,793. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,557,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,154,000 after acquiring an additional 364,987 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 6,025.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 300,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 295,243 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 133.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 229,490 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 172,739 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

