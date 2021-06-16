AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 55.9% in May

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the May 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AWF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. 173,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,799. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,254.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

