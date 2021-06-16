Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,617 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

