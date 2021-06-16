Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.10 Million Position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 228.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after buying an additional 391,831 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

AMTI stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.38. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

