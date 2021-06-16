Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,448,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,534 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,915,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 785,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 758,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -90.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

