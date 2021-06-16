Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of TransMedics Group worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TMDX opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $787.56 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,744. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

