Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 280,554 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,554 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $193,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.52.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.27. 10,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,414. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.31. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $231.71.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

